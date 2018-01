12th Annual All You Can Eat Pancake & Sausage Supper

St. John United Church of Christ

228 N. 6th Street, Wood River (corner of 6th & Penning)

Shrove Tuesday, February 13

4pm - 7pm

Dinner includes: All you can eat Pancakes, Sausage, Apple Sauce & drinks

Adults: $8.00 - Children 6 - 10 yrs. $4.00 - Children 5 yrs. & under - Free

Carryouts available

Proceeds benefit scholarship funds

Visa and MasterCard available