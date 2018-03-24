Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K

Saturday, March 24, 2018

Starting at 8:00am

Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater

1 Riverfront Drive

Alton, IL 62002

(800) 258-6645

Jog or walk into spring by participating in the Annual Alton Half Marathon. Enjoy the scenic views of the Mississippi River and historic areas of Alton. Route also includes crossing the famed-Clark Bridge. For more information, e-mail altonhalf@gmail.com.

Admission

$60/Half Marathon

$25/5K Run or Walk