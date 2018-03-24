Annual Alton Half Marathon & 5K
Liberty Bank Alton Amphitheater 1 Riverfront Drive, Alton, Illinois 62002
Saturday, March 24, 2018
Starting at 8:00am
(800) 258-6645
Jog or walk into spring by participating in the Annual Alton Half Marathon. Enjoy the scenic views of the Mississippi River and historic areas of Alton. Route also includes crossing the famed-Clark Bridge. For more information, e-mail altonhalf@gmail.com.
Admission
$60/Half Marathon
$25/5K Run or Walk
Info
Marathon, Run, Walk