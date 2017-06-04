Annual Bark in the Park on Sunday, June 4, 2017, from 12-4 p.m. at Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park, 1401 Stamper Lane, Godfrey, IL 62035, (618) 466-1483.

Bring your pooch to the park for food, games, prizes, rides, vendors and contests to support and bring awareness to the wonderful work that the 5As provides for the community during the annual Bark in the Park.

All ages (and breeds) welcome.

For more information, call (618) 466-3702.

Admission: FREE