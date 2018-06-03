Annual Bark in the Park
Sunday, June 3, 2018
12:00pm to 4:00pm
Bring your pooch to the park for food, games, prizes, rides, vendors and contests to support and bring awareness to the wonderful work that the 5As provides for the community during the annual Bark in the Park. All ages (and breeds) welcome. For more information, call (618) 466-3702.
