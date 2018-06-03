Annual Bark in the Park

Sunday, June 3, 2018

12:00pm to 4:00pm

Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park

1401 Stamper Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-1483

Bring your pooch to the park for food, games, prizes, rides, vendors and contests to support and bring awareness to the wonderful work that the 5As provides for the community during the annual Bark in the Park. All ages (and breeds) welcome. For more information, call (618) 466-3702.