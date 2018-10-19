Annual Calhoun County Quilt Show and Sale

Friday, October 19, 2018

Saturday, October 20, 2018

Sunday, October 21, 2018

9:00 am – 5:00 pm

Brussels American Legion

121 Main St.

Brussels, IL 62013

(618) 883-2578

Calhoun County communities join together to share the beauty and history of quilts that have been in local families as far back as the 1800s.

There will be many quilts on display in the American Legion (121 Main St., Brussels) on Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

A brief history of the quilts will be provided to the visitors so you can appreciate the craftsmanship and stories that are uniquely associated with them.

In addition to quilt displays there will be other vendors and a Quilt Sale in Brussels Village Hall (131 Main St., Brussels). The Quilt sale runs Friday thru Sunday 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission for the Quilt show is $5 per person. Entry to the Quilt sale is free.

For more information, call (618) 883-2578.