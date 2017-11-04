Annual Christmas Bazaar

November 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Concordia Lutheran Church, Highway 140, Circle Drive, Cottage Hills, IL 62018

Lunch will be available and hosted by Sunday School parents.

Handmade Christmas ornaments & items

Watkins products

Scentsy products

Tupperware & Pampered Chef

Lip Sense

Essential Oils

Dolls Cloths

Dot Dot Smile

Table Center Pieces

Posh Pampering Products

Cardinal & Cubs Handmade Jewelry

Lilla Rose Hair Decorations

Wooden Signs

Jewelry

Party Lite Candles

Origami Owl Jewelry

Nana's Kitchens Seasonings

Patty's LulaRoe Closet

Jamberry Nails

For more information, call 618-377-8091 or 618-670-6809