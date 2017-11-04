Annual Christmas Bazaar
Concordia Lutheran Church 21 Circle Drive, Cottage Hills, Illinois 62018
November 4, 2017 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
Lunch will be available and hosted by Sunday School parents.
Handmade Christmas ornaments & items
Watkins products
Scentsy products
Tupperware & Pampered Chef
Lip Sense
Essential Oils
Dolls Cloths
Dot Dot Smile
Table Center Pieces
Posh Pampering Products
Cardinal & Cubs Handmade Jewelry
Lilla Rose Hair Decorations
Wooden Signs
Jewelry
Party Lite Candles
Origami Owl Jewelry
Nana's Kitchens Seasonings
Patty's LulaRoe Closet
Jamberry Nails
For more information, call 618-377-8091 or 618-670-6809