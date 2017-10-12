Annual Fall Festival & Craft Sale

The Annual Fall Festival and Craft Sale will take place on Thursday, October 12th from 9 a.m. until 7 p.m.

The festival is noted for their chicken and noodles, vegetable beef soup, sloppy joe's, salads and desserts which will be served at lunch from 11 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. and dinner from 4:30 p.m. until 6:30 p.m. Carry outs are available.

The craft booths will open all day and will include a large variety of handmade crats and gifts, table toppers, net scrubbies, knitted dish clothes, crocheted top towels, hand sewn gift items as well as Fall decorations, Halloween decor and treat bags, and seasonal floral arrangements.

Also featured will be the County Kitchen with mouthwatering baked goods, candies, jellies/jams and garden stock.

A This N That table will feature all kinds of small items too numerous to mention.

St. Paul Church is located at 10 N. Center St. In East Alton (Rosewood Heights.)

Proceeds will be distributed to local charities and projects sponsored by the church.