Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale
Wilson Park Ice Rink 2900 Benton Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040
Thursday, May 31 — 6-9 PM
Friday, June 1 — 4-9 PM
Saturday, June 2 — 9 AM - Noon
Thursday is the preview sale.
Admission is $5.00 unless you are a member of the Six Mile Regional Library Friends of the Library.
Books are 50 cents each except for special items, which are priced separately.
Free Admission Friday and Saturday.
