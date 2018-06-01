Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale

Thursday, May 31 — 6-9 PM

Friday, June 1 — 4-9 PM

Saturday, June 2 — 9 AM - Noon

Granite City Ice Rink, Wilson Park

2900 Benton St, Granite City, IL 62040

Thursday is the preview sale.

Admission is $5.00 unless you are a member of the Six Mile Regional Library Friends of the Library.

Books are 50 cents each except for special items, which are priced separately.

Free Admission Friday and Saturday.