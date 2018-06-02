Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale

Wilson Park Ice Rink 2900 Benton Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040

Annual Friends of the Library Book Sale

Thursday, May 31 — 6-9 PM

Friday, June 1 — 4-9 PM

Saturday, June 2 — 9 AM - Noon

Granite City Ice Rink, Wilson Park

2900 Benton St, Granite City, IL 62040

 Thursday is the preview sale. 

Admission is $5.00 unless you are a member of the Six Mile Regional Library Friends of the Library.

Books are 50 cents each except for special items, which are priced separately.

Free Admission Friday and Saturday.

Wilson Park Ice Rink 2900 Benton Street, Granite City, Illinois 62040
