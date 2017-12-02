December 2nd

Annual Ladies Christmas Brunch

The Troy United Methodist Church will hold a Ladies Christmas Brunch on Saturday Dec. 2 from 9-11 am in the church's Family Life Center. This annual event is a great way to jump start the Christmas season and remember the true reason for the season, Jesus Christ's birth.

Delicious food and a great program are planned. Jill Winslow will be the guest speaker, and special music will be performed by Emily Lynn.

Tickets are sold @ $10 following Sunday church services and also are available through the church office (618-667-6241) and the website www.troyumc.org.

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294