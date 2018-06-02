Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event
St. Louis Regional Airport 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event
Saturday, June 2, 2018
9:00am to 2:00pm
St. Louis Regional Airport
8 Terminal Drive
East Alton, IL 62024
(618) 259-2531
This is our annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event, Mustang horses will make their appearance along with Southern Illinois Mustang Association car club. It is great to see the two legends together. All other vehicles are welcome to come and participate in the round up. Flea market of many different items to look at and purchase. Food will also be served. Fun time for all both young and old.