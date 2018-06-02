Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event

to Google Calendar - Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event - 2018-06-02 09:00:00

St. Louis Regional Airport 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024

Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event

Saturday, June 2, 2018

9:00am to 2:00pm

St. Louis Regional Airport

8 Terminal Drive

East Alton, IL 62024

(618) 259-2531

This is our annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event, Mustang horses will make their appearance along with Southern Illinois Mustang Association car club. It is great to see the two legends together. All other vehicles are welcome to come and participate in the round up. Flea market of many different items to look at and purchase. Food will also be served. Fun time for all both young and old.

Info
St. Louis Regional Airport 8 Terminal Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024 View Map
Car Show
to Google Calendar - Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event - 2018-06-02 09:00:00 iCalendar - Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event - 2018-06-02 09:00:00