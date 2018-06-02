Annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event

Saturday, June 2, 2018

9:00am to 2:00pm

St. Louis Regional Airport

8 Terminal Drive

East Alton, IL 62024

(618) 259-2531

This is our annual Mustangs for Mustangs Event, Mustang horses will make their appearance along with Southern Illinois Mustang Association car club. It is great to see the two legends together. All other vehicles are welcome to come and participate in the round up. Flea market of many different items to look at and purchase. Food will also be served. Fun time for all both young and old.