St. John UCC, located at 228 N. 6th Street in Wood River will be having their Annual Plant & Bake Sale in their parking lot on the corner of Sixth and Penning Streets, on Saturday, May 6th, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, or until all plants are sold. There will be hanging baskets, potted Geraniums, and other types of plants for sale. The bake sale will include a variety of delicious homemade baked goods that will be sure to delight your taste buds. For more information, please call the church office, (618) 254-6682, between the hours of 10:30 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesday through Friday. In case of rain, the sale will be held inside the church, directly across the street from the parking lot.