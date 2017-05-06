Annual Plant & Bake Sale
St. John UCC Wood River 228 N. 6th St , City of Wood River, Illinois 62095
St. John UCC, located at 228 N. 6th Street in Wood River will be having their Annual Plant & Bake Sale in their parking lot on the corner of Sixth and Penning Streets, on Saturday, May 6th, from 9:00 am to 2:00 pm, or until all plants are sold. There will be hanging baskets, potted Geraniums, and other types of plants for sale. The bake sale will include a variety of delicious homemade baked goods that will be sure to delight your taste buds. For more information, please call the church office, (618) 254-6682, between the hours of 10:30 am to 5:00 pm, Tuesday through Friday. In case of rain, the sale will be held inside the church, directly across the street from the parking lot.
Info
St. John UCC Wood River 228 N. 6th St , City of Wood River, Illinois 62095 View Map
please enable javascript to view