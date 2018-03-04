Lutheran Church in Troy Illinois hosts

Annual Sausage Supper March 4th!

Saint Paul’s Lutheran Church & School with host the Annual Sausage Supper on Sunday, March 4, 2018 (noon – 6pm) at the Ministry Center located at 112 North Border Street, Troy, IL. The church has hosted this event for over 75 years and continues to use the original sausage recipe from it’s early members. Funds raised will be used to support the overall mission of the church and school.

The event includes a country store with handcrafted items and bake goods for sale as well as a Scholastic Book Fair. The menu includes pork sausage, mashed potatoes, sauerkraut, green beans, corn, applesauce, bread & butter, pie, coffee, tea, and milk. The cost is $10 per person dine in and carry out. Children 5-10 are $4 each and children under 5 are free. No reservations necessary. The Ministry Center is fully accessible.

Please join us for this fun event.

For additional information visit SaintPaulsTroy.org/sausage-supper or contact the church office (618.667.6681).