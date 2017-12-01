Annual Snowflake Festival
Annual Snowflake Festival
Friday, December 01, 2017
6:00pm to 8:00pm
Robert E. Glazebrook Community Park
1401 Stamper Lane
Godfrey, IL 62035
(618) 466-1483
Visit beautiful Glazebrook Park lit up with twinkling lights to celebrate the holiday season. Join the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department for the annual Snowflake Festival at Glazebrook Park in Godfrey. Everyone is invited to attend this free old-fashioned festival complete with carolers, hot cocoa and pictures with Santa! Santa and Mrs. Claus will arrive and will be available for pictures with a donation of a non-perishable food item for the Crisis Food Center. For more information, call the Godfrey Parks and Recreation Department at (618) 466-1483.