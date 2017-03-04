16th Annual Spring Orchid Show presented by the Greater Akron Orchid Society. Saturday March 4, 2017 10am to 5pm and Sunday March 5, 2017 11am to 4pm. There will be orchids to purchase, beautiful orchid displays, and lots of information and supplies for growing orchids. FREE ADMISSION and PARKING. Open to all ages. Donzell's Flower & Garden Center, 937 E. Waterloo Rd, Akron 44306. Contact Dave at 330-307-7189 or gaos@thegaos.com or www.thegaos.com for more show information.