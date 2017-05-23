Are You Socially Crafty?

Tuesdays at 9:30 a.m.

Main Street Community Center hosts an open craft time on Tuesdays for those who enjoy arts and crafts like knitting, crocheting, scrapbooking, coloring and more.

Bring your own supplies, work on your craft, learn new crafts, socialize and have fun! Come and craft every Tuesday at 9:30am until 11:00am.

All are welcome!!

Contact the Center at (618) 656-0300 or email HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org for more information.