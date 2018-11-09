ARLO GUTHRIE - The Alice's Restaurant Tour

Arlo Guthrie and his band performs one of America's and Thanksgiving's most enduring folk music saga "Alice's Restaurant" plus other classics at the Wildey Theatre. This show will be 2 weeks before Thanksgiving. Those familiar with Alice's Restaurant know the song and movie narrates the famous incident in Arlo's life that happened on Thanksgiving many years ago. Reserve seating go on Friday May 4 at noon. Tickets are $89.00 (plus a small handling charge). All tickets will have an additional $20 added to them. 100% of the additional price will benefit the area's Special Olympics.

