INTERNATIONAL WOMEN’S ORGANIZATION

LOCATION FOR IWO MEETING

Community Room, Eden Village.

200 S. Station Road. Glen Carbon, IL 62034

Look for Blue Sign out front of the “Information and Administrative Office”

MARCH IS WOMEN’S HISTORY MONTH

TUESDAY, MARCH 6, 2018. 7:00 pm

SPEAKER: BARBARA STANFORD

PROGRAM: AROUND THE WORLD WITH WOMEN PRESIDENTS AND PRIME MINISTERS

What do Thailand, Indonesia, Bangladesh, Liberia and Kosovo have in common?

They have all had women as Prime Ministers or Presidents. Hear both tragic and triumphant stories of over 25 women Presidents and Prime Ministers from Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia and Latin America.

Barbara Stanford taught high school in St. Louis and Colorado and trained teachers at Utica and the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She led an international education program for Arkansas teachers through the Arkansas International Center and took teachers on study tours to Mexico, Guatemala and Jamaica. She is now retired and volunteers for several organizations including the Watershed Nature Center, an emergency homeless shelter and the Bolivian Quaker Education Fund.

++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++++

The International Women’s Organization (IWO) provides cross-cultural opportunities, educational programs and social activities for American and International women of the Metro-East Area. Women gather and share life experiences; network; learn about other cultures and traditions; build new global friendships and help create international understanding. IWO is a sister organization to the International Hospitality Program at SIUE and is affiliated with the SIUE International Affairs Office.

Refreshments are served. Everyone is welcome! Bring a friend!

For additional information: Esther 406-0259, Barbara 830-5804, Jodi 312-399-0694 or Joyce 931-0041.

Next IWO Meetings: April 3, May 1, 2018.