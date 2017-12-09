Arrival at Camp River Dubois

Saturday, December 09, 2017 – December 10

10:00am to 4:00pm

Lewis & Clark State Historic Site

1 Lewis and Clark Trail

Hartford, IL 62048

(618) 251-5811

Come celebrate the arrival of Lewis and Clark at Camp River Dubois. This annual event commemorates the day William Clark and the men of the detachment arrived at the confluence of the Riviere a Dubois, Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. The event will include members of the detachment portraying military life, re-enactors recreating the civilian population and demonstrators. Site admission is free. Donations are appreciated.

For more information, call (618) 251-5811 or go to www.campdubois.com.

Admission

Free