Arrival at Camp River Dubois
Lewis and Clark State Historic Site 1 Lewis and Clark Trail, Hartford, Illinois
Saturday, December 09, 2017 – December 10
10:00am to 4:00pm
Lewis & Clark State Historic Site
1 Lewis and Clark Trail
Hartford, IL 62048
(618) 251-5811
Come celebrate the arrival of Lewis and Clark at Camp River Dubois. This annual event commemorates the day William Clark and the men of the detachment arrived at the confluence of the Riviere a Dubois, Mississippi and Missouri Rivers. The event will include members of the detachment portraying military life, re-enactors recreating the civilian population and demonstrators. Site admission is free. Donations are appreciated.
For more information, call (618) 251-5811 or go to www.campdubois.com.
Admission
Free