Astronomy Association Meeting

Thursday, July 20, 2017 & August 17

7:30pm to 8:30pm

The Nature Institute

2213 S. Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-9930

Navigate the preserve at The Nature Institute with naturalist Eddie Agha to observe and record constellations. (No telescopes needed!) Guests will also receive a short, instructional lesson about activities and workshops associated with the program. The Nature Institute, partnering with Eddie Agha of Agha Designs Jewelry Studio, invites the public to participate in the newly formed TNI Astronomy Association. This meeting will take place in Talahi Lodge and is free. Reservations are required. Call (618) 467-2521 or email pbrown@thenatureinstitute.org.