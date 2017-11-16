Astronomy Association Meeting

November 16, 2017

7:00pm to 8:30pm

The Nature Institute

2213 S. Levis Lane

Godfrey, IL 62035

(618) 466-9930

The Nature Institute invites the public to the TNI Astronomy Association. This meeting will take place Talahi Lodge. Participants will navigate the preserve with naturalist Eddie Agha to observe and record constellations. No telescopes are needed, but if you have a pair of binoculars you are welcome to bring those for observation. Guests will also receive short, instructional lessons about activities and workshops associated with the program, and find out how to join the TNI Astronomy Association.

This event is free and open to the public.