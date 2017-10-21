Is Atlantis Real?

Come and learn the archaeology that is starting to prove existence of advanced civilization. Heather Choppin will reveal findings on climate change, erosion, sea level rise, and new findings for the sphinx. Learn about Gobekli Tepe, the site that is rewriting history and dates to 10,000 BCE. Come learn about civilizations around the word that pre-date 3,500 BCE by thousands of years. Come learn about sites scientists cannot understand how they were built.

The cost is $25 and reservations are recommended. To reserve your seat, please call 618-433-9913 to visit our Facebook page and respond on the Events Section of our Facebook page at www.facebook.com/mysticaljourneys.