Auditions for Stop Kiss at The Rogue Theatre Co

The Rogue Theatre Co. will be holding non-Equity auditions for their third show of the season. We encourage diversity and non-traditional casting.

STOP KISS

by Diana Son

After Callie meets Sara, the two unexpectedly fall in love. Their first kiss provokes a violent attack that transforms their lives in a way they could never anticipate.

-Callie(Female, 30-35, All Ethnicities) Lives in NYC and has for 11 years; traffic reporter

-Sara(Female, 25-35, All Ethnicities) recently moved to NYC from St. Louis; teacher

-George(Male, 30-35, All Ethnicities) Callie's "friend with benefits."

-Peter(Male, 25-35, All Ethnicities) Sara's ex-boyfriend from St. Louis.

-Detective Cole(Male, any age, All Ethnicities) The detective assigned to Callie and Sara's case.

-Mrs. Winsley/Nurse(Female, any age, All Ethnicites) Witness to the attack/Nurse for Sara

Auditions will be held Saturday, January 13th from 12p-4p with callbacks being held on Sunday, January 14th from 12p-3p.

Performances are April 27,28,29 and May 4,5,6

Rehearsals start March 26th

Please prepare one contemporary monologue for your audition.

TO SCHEDULE AN APPT:

Email: roguetheatreauditions@gmail.com

AND INCLUDE:

first and last name

phone number

desired audition time

Casting Authority: Jeremiah Harvey & Chris Kernan

PLEASE NOTE: If you cannot make the audition time listed above please let us know. The casting directors will make every effort to see you at an alternate time.

Auditions will be held at The Rogue Theatre, 1320 Milton Rd. Top Floor, Room 204 Alton, Illinois

THERE WILL BE A STIPEND FOR ALL ACTORS CAST