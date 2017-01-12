Audubon Annual Bald Eagle Count

We will meet at the Alton city parking lot at Belle and 5th at 6:30am sharp and then carpool to Pere Marquette for breakfast. We will do two counting circles with the Brussels area circle first and then the Grafton Ferry to Piasa Creek circle in the afternoon. Be prepared for cold weather and bring bag lunch. Also, if weather looks too bad I will issue a cancellation, so please RSVP Chris by call or text, at 410-490-5024 or by email at clkrusa@charter.net by the New Year, so I can communicate with you.

For more information:

Chris Krusa (410) 490-5024