Autumn's Child in Concert

Autumn's Child, featuring Mark Holland will perform a haunting blend of world, jazz, classical and folk styles on the Native American Flute. Great acoustics mean no bad seats at the Webster Groves Concert Hall/Ozark Theatre. Don't miss this unique musical event.

Also includes, Billy Engel-guitar, Ranya Iqbal-cello and Brian May-percussion. Tickets are $15 and $20 at the door. Go to www.ozarktheatre.com to order advance tickets.

Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free parking on our private lots.