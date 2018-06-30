Autumn's Child in Concert

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Autumn's Child, featuring Mark Holland will perform a haunting blend of world, jazz, classical and folk styles on the Native American Flute. Great acoustics mean no bad seats at the Webster Groves Concert Hall/Ozark Theatre. Don't miss this unique musical event.

Also includes, Billy Engel-guitar, Ranya Iqbal-cello and Brian May-percussion. Tickets are $15 and $20 at the door. Go to www.ozarktheatre.com to order advance tickets.

Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Free parking on our private lots.

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
314-962-7000
