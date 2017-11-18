Autumn's Child Concert

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119

Autumn's Child, featuring Mark Holland will perform a haunting blend of world, jazz, classical and folk styles on the Native American Flute. Features special guest artist, Vesna Delevska on paint brushes and canvas. Also includes, Billy Engel-guitar, Ranya Iqbal-cello and R. Scott Bryan-percussion. Tickets are $10 in advance and can be ordered on-line at http://www.websterconcerthall.org/ Tickets are $15 at the door. Entrance to the theatre from the side parking lot. Plenty of free parking.

Webster Groves Concert Hall 103 E. Lockwood Ave., Webster Groves, Missouri 63119
