Awaken Energy Flow

Are you an early riser? Want to get your yoga on before the day starts? Salute the sun and open your heart in this early morning practice that will energize the body, invigorate the spirit and create a positive mindset for your day at The Yoga Connection. Class begins Jan. 8 and meets Monday, Wednesday and Friday mornings, 5:15-6:00 a.m. $12 drop-in or $45 5-class card.

Details on this and other classes can be found at theyogaconnection.me or the Events page at The-Yoga-Connection-at-BWN on Facebook or call 618-467-8827. The Yoga Connection operates within Be Well Now, 221 E. Center Dr., Alton.