Award-winning Percussionist Brings World Music to Jacoby

When artists produce their work, their creations are a reflection of their thinking, experiences and worldview. Such as it is with Kevin Lucas. His latest work crosses cultural borders while reflecting his concern for the earth and social and economic inequality.

The award-winning percussionist will perform from his new CD, “Echoes in the Sand,” Saturday, May 27, 7:00 p.m. at Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton. With rhythms of the Middle East, India and Africa, “Echoes in the Sand” calls to mind the music of the people native to those regions. Lucas will use his trademark instrument, a 9-foot marimba, along with drums and other percussions to take the audience on an intense emotional journey through orchestral, tribal and jazz styles.

“Echoes in the Sand” is Lucas’s third CD but his first with all original music. Two older CDs, “Moonlight Fantasies” and “Revelations,” recently were re-released. All three will be on sale for $10 each the evening of the performance.

An audio clip is available at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/audio-kevin-lucas.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or follow the link at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Seating is on a first-come, first-seated basis but advance ticket holders receive preferred seating. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available.

Jacoby Arts Center, 627 E. Broadway, Alton, IL 62002 / 618-462-5222 / jacobyartscenter@gmail.com