B-I-N-G-O FOR "THIS ABLE VETERAN" NOV 4, ALTON VFW
Alton VFW Post 1308 4445 Alby, Alton, Illinois 62002
November 4, 2017 at the Alton VFW Post 1308. The Parrot Heads of the Riverbend are having a good old-fashioned BINGO event to raise funds for THIS ABLE VETERAN, an organization who trains and supplies service dogs for former soldiers with PTSD in our area. $25 in advance ($30 at the door) includes 6 bingo cards, dauber, hot dogs & chips (while they last). Additional 3 cards for each game is $5. Awesome raffle items, a lottery/gift card tree raffle, and 50/50 raffle. Doors open at 6, and the games start at 7. For advance tickets and more info, please go to PHOTRB.ORG, or contact Kevin Hilligoss at 618-410-8565.