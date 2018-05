Saturday, June 9

Babysitting 101. An introduction to the basics of babysitting. 9 a.m.-1 p.m., AMH Cafe meeting rooms. Pre-registration is required. Call 314-454-5437 or 800-678-5437, press 3 and tell the operator: June 9 Alton Memorial Hospital. Or visit stlchildrens.org/registration to register online. Cost: $30 per child.