Join LaBest for our 2nd Back Yard BBQ!

Our activities to beat the heat will be our pool pawty! We will also see who can pop the most bubbles in bubble machine mania!

Pups will enjoy grilled hot dogs and bowser beer! After lunch your pup will enjoy a watermelon eating contest! Don’t miss out on the fun! All pups get a take home treat baggie! We Have limited space so get signed up today!

This event is $12.95 (additional to daycare).

We ask that guests arrive no later than 9 am. Talk to reception to sign your pup up today!

618-692-6399