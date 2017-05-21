Bag Toss Tournament
Bag Toss Tournament on Sunday, May 21, 2017, 12:00 pm to 5:00 pm at The Loading Dock, 401 Front St., Grafton, IL 62037. (618) 786-3494.
Don't miss this year's Bag Toss Tourney at The Loading Dock! Two person teams, Double elimination and Cash prizes for 1st, 2nd, & 3rd place teams!
$30/ Team Advance Purchase until May 18!
$40/ Team Day-of.
Registration starts at Noon.
Tourney starts at 1 p.m.
For more information, call (618) 786-3494.
Admission:
