Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park

Thursday, February 01, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Friday, February 02, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Saturday, February 03, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Monday, February 05, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Tuesday, February 06, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Thursday, February 08, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Friday, February 09, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Friday, February 23, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Monday, February 26, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Thursday, March 01, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Pere Marquette State Park

13112 Visitor Center Lane

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3323

A site interpreter at Pere Marquette State Park will be presenting informative programs about bald eagles this winter. Visitors will learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and much more. All programs will begin at the park's visitor center at 8:30 a.m. Reservations are required. There will be a short video presentation followed by an observational drive to view the wintering bald eagles. Please dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. For more information or reservations, call (618) 786-3323.