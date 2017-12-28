Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park
Pere Marquette State Park 13653 Lodge Boulevard, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park
Thursday, December 28, 2017 – Friday, December 29
8:30am to 2:00pm
Pere Marquette State Park
13112 Visitor Center Lane
Grafton, IL 62037
(618) 786-3323
Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park
A site interpreter at Pere Marquette State Park will be presenting informative programs about bald eagles this winter. Visitors will learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and much more. All programs will begin at the park's visitor center at 8:30 a.m. Reservations are required. There will be a short video presentation followed by an observational drive to view the wintering bald eagles. Please dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. For more information or reservations, call (618) 786-3323.