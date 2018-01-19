Bald Eagle Days at Pere Marquette State Park

Friday, January 19, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Monday, January 22, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Friday, January 26, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Saturday, January 27, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Monday, January 29, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Tuesday, January 30, 2018, 8:30am - 2:00pm

Pere Marquette State Park

13112 Visitor Center Lane

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3323

A site interpreter at Pere Marquette State Park will be presenting informative programs about bald eagles this winter. Visitors will learn to distinguish between immature and mature bald eagles, what eagles eat, why they spend winter months in the area and much more. All programs will begin at the park's visitor center at 8:30 a.m. Reservations are required. There will be a short video presentation followed by an observational drive to view the wintering bald eagles. Please dress warmly and have a full tank of gas. For more information or reservations, call (618) 786-3323.