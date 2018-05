Ballin' With A Cop

May 26, 2018, 10:00 am - 12:00 pm

YWCA of Alton, 304 E 3rd St, Alton, IL

A Precious Organization and YWCA of Alton invite kids in our community to com out and have fun, eat pizza, and play a scrimmage game of basketball with the Alton Police Department.

This event is FREE and open to the public.

Limited space available, so register your team today!