Band Brings Bluegrass Pride to Jacoby

There’s a small change in the line-up for River Bend Bluegrass band, but there continues to be huge pride in offering the music they do. The 5-piece band is returning to Jacoby at 7:00 p.m., Saturday, June 24. Jacoby Arts Center is located at 627 E. Broadway, Alton.

“We really pride ourselves to stay (true) to the roots of bluegrass, whether it’s the music we play or the image we project,” says Kris Shewmake.

Shewmake plays banjo, Dustin Greer is on guitar, Andy Novara plays mandolin and Will Miskall is on upright bass. Fiddler Ian Walsh is replacing Matt McGibany. The members share the vocals.

The band is recording its first album using Sawhorse Studio in St. Louis. As yet unnamed, it will be a full-length studio album with a mix of original and traditional bluegrass songs. It’s due out later this summer.

And like their traditional bluegrass music, the band is recording the album “naturally.”

For a sampling of their music visit http://www.riverbendbluegrass.net/media-adversary.

Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at the door or follow the link at http://www.jacobyartscenter.org/tickets. Café seating is limited and is on a first-come, first-seated basis. Doors open 30 minutes in advance. A cash bar is available.

