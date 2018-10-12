Barktoberfest 2018

Join SNIP Alliance and Lady Luck Party Band at Bluff City Grill for a family and pet friendly night of live music, games, food, a 50/50 and vendors to benefit SNIP!

Johnathan Baker will take the stage at 7 to get the party started and Lady Luck will rock out into the night! There will be a water pong tournament (that's alcohol free beer pong). Even the kids can play! $40/team.

Winning team takes home $50 and bragging rights as tournament champion ;-)For those who would like a libation there will be a beer tent, and drinks available at the bar.

Tickets are $5 per person and pets get in FREE!!

They can be purchased in advance at Sherer Chiropractic Center - Godfrey, Sherer Chiropractic Center- Jerseyville, Liberty Bank, and One Stop Supplements in Jerseyville or by contacting Stephanie Schrage at (618)567-7520. They can also be purchased at the door!