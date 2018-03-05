Monday, March 5

Basic Life support check-off; EMS satellite, 161 N. Bellwood Drive, East Alton; 6-7:30 p.m. or 7:30-9 p.m. Cost: $20 (check or money order). Pre-course work MUST be completed online and certificate printed before class. To obtain BLS Heart code certificate, go to https://www.onlineaha.org/courses/84?utm_source=google&utm_medium=cpc&utm_campaign=deskt. For more information, contact Mary Eisler at mary.eisler@bjc.org or call 618-463-7150.