Basic Life Support Health Care Provider Class
EMS Satellite 161 North Bellwood Drive, East Alton, Illinois 62024
Monday, February 5
Basic Life Support Health Care Provider class; EMS satellite, 161 N. Bellwood, East Alton; 6-10 p.m. Cost: $45 (check or money order). For information or to register, contact Mary Eisler at HYPERLINK "mailto:mary.eisler@bjc.org" mary.eisler@bjc.org or call 618-463-7150.
