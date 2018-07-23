Basketball Camp

July 23 - 26

This camp is for kids of all skill levels and will teach them the basics of basketball. They will be given drills they can do on their own after camp for fun and improvement. In addition, they will learn about teamwork and leadership.

4 years - 8th grade $30

6:00-7:30 pm: 4 years - 3rd grade

7:30-9:00 pm: 4th-8th grade

Register your child by calling the Troy United Methodist Church office at 618-667-6241 or by going online to: troyumc.org/basketball-camp

Troy United Methodist Church

407 Edwardsville Road, Troy, IL 62294