BBQ, Brews, Bluegrass Family Festival and Car Show

Friday, June 1, 2018 and Saturday, June 2

9:00am to 1:00pm

Wittmann Park- Jerseyville

401 Mound St.

Jerseyville, IL 62052

The first BBQ Brews and Bluegrass Family Festival and Car Show will take place in Jerseyville, Illinois on June 1-2, 2018 at Lions Club (117 W. Prairie St.) and Wittman Parks (401 Mound St.). Events include a St. Louis BBQ Society sanctioned competition, car show, musical entertainment featuring The Harmans and Misty Ridge, children's activities, raffles, food vendors, and beer garden. The general public is invited to attend, and there is no cover fee. If you are interested in registering for BBQ Competition, Kids Cooking Competition or Car Show, click here!

Proceeds from the festival to benefit Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation. Competitor Set Up June 1 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to General Public June 2 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, call (618) 498-3312.