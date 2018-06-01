BBQ, Brews, Bluegrass Family Festival and Car Show
Wittmann Park 300 Bluebird Lane North Jefferson, Alton, Illinois 62052
Friday, June 1, 2018 and Saturday, June 2
9:00am to 1:00pm
Wittmann Park- Jerseyville
401 Mound St.
Jerseyville, IL 62052
The first BBQ Brews and Bluegrass Family Festival and Car Show will take place in Jerseyville, Illinois on June 1-2, 2018 at Lions Club (117 W. Prairie St.) and Wittman Parks (401 Mound St.). Events include a St. Louis BBQ Society sanctioned competition, car show, musical entertainment featuring The Harmans and Misty Ridge, children's activities, raffles, food vendors, and beer garden. The general public is invited to attend, and there is no cover fee. If you are interested in registering for BBQ Competition, Kids Cooking Competition or Car Show, click here!
Proceeds from the festival to benefit Kids Shouldn't Have Cancer Foundation. Competitor Set Up June 1 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Open to General Public June 2 9 a.m. to 12 a.m. For more information, call (618) 498-3312.