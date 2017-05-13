BBQ Cook Off, Craft Fair, Vendor Fair, Bike Show, Car Show

Alton Moose Lodge 523 E Delmar, Alton, Illinois 62035

It's an all in one! We have a vendor/Craft fair starting at 11 am. Then the BBQ Cookoff kicks off at noon along with the Bike Show and Car Show!

Admission is $2 for adults and kids 12 and under are free!!

Also we still have spaces available if you would like to participate in the Cookoff or the bike/car shows.

Alton Moose Lodge 523 E Delmar, Alton, Illinois 62035 View Map

618-798-0786

