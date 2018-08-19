Beekeeping - Life Long Learning Series

Bees, Beekeeping and Honey!

Bees are amongst the most important creatures to humans on Earth. These amazing insects pollinate over 80% of all flowering plants including 70 of the top 100 human food crops. Please join us as we learn all about bees, beekeeping and honey from local beekeeper Thomas Cairns. Thomas began beekeeping 8 years ago with a couple of friends and one hive. Today he has over 30 hives and plans to keep expanding his hives. Thomas will have a hive with him as well as some of his honey.