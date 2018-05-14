Bees - How Sweet it is!

On May 14th at 7:30 at the Old Bakery Brew Co., Alton, our Speaker will be Keith Seiz who will be telling the story of honey, from the flowers to the bees to the all-natural sweet stuff you buy at the farmer’s market or grocery store.

Keith has been working with the National Honey Board for the last six years, helping bakers, brewers and other food makers understand the importance of honey bees and how to include honey in their products.

Keith also will be bringing rare monofloral honeys to taste, and will talk about the importance of pollinator gardens.

Come join us May 14, 2018, from 7:30 – 9 PM at the Old Bakery Beer Company, Alton, 400 Landmarks Blvd. 62002.

Come early around 6:00 PM for dinner and meet the Speaker.

Contact: Chris Krusa on 410-490-5024.