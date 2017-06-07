Benefit Access Program Assistance on Wednesday, June 7 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Main Street Community Center in Edwardsville.

A representative from the Edwardsville Township Office will be at the Community Center to assist with Health Insurance Counseling (SHIP counseling), Gas/Electric Bill Help (Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program), and License Plate Discount (Benefit Access: “Circuit Breaker”) .

No appointment required; walk-ins welcome on Wednesday, June 7, 2017 from 1:00pm-3:00pm. For questions, contact the Community Center: (618) 656-0300 or HYPERLINK "mailto:info@mainstcc.org" info@mainstcc.org.

