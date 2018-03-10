Benefit for the Prather family
Alton Moose Lodge 526 East Delmar, Alton, Illinois 62002
Alton Women of the Moose are having a benefit for the Prather family. Kirk and Stacy's son, Dakota, has juvenile diabetes. They have encountered many obstacles and medical expenses since he was first diagnosed. These challenges and expenses will continue as Dakota gets older, making management and maintenance extremely difficult. We are also wanting to raise awareness of the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation while raising funds to support the family.
