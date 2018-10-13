Best of Grafton Oyster Bar Festival

Grafton Oyster Bar 215 West Water Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037

Saturday, October 13, 2018

Sunday, October 14, 2018

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Experience the BEST of the Grafton Oyster Bar at this weekend long festival!

Live music and food specials both Saturday and Sunday.

Grafton Oyster Bar 215 West Water Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037
