Best of Grafton Oyster Bar Festival

Saturday, October 13, 2018

Sunday, October 14, 2018

12:00 pm – 9:00 pm

Grafton Oyster Bar

215 W. Water St.

Grafton, IL 62037

(618) 786-3000

Experience the BEST of the Grafton Oyster Bar at this weekend long festival!

Live music and food specials both Saturday and Sunday.