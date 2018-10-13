Best of Grafton Oyster Bar Festival
Grafton Oyster Bar 215 West Water Street, Grafton, Illinois 62037
Saturday, October 13, 2018
Sunday, October 14, 2018
12:00 pm – 9:00 pm
(618) 786-3000
Experience the BEST of the Grafton Oyster Bar at this weekend long festival!
Live music and food specials both Saturday and Sunday.
