Bethalto Jaycees Country Fair
Bethalto Central Park 213 North Prairie Street, Bethalto, Illinois
Come out and enjoy this Fish Stand that has new and exciting food this year. We have carnival rides, food, games, crafts, and much more. We have new booths this year. Today at Noon we will have this Beauty Pageant! The Band for today is FLIP SIDE from 4pm - 8pm. Please come out and support the Bethalto Jaycees and have fun while doing it.
